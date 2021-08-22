RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 80,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 52,631 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 2.0% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in The Walt Disney by 301.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,239,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,820,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.77.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

