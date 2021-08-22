RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.44 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 219,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 262,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,645,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.