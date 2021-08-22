RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,942 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,948,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,566,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $155.50 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.30.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

