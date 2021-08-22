Ruler Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $40,123.00 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $24.94 or 0.00049595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $93,241.31 and approximately $40,123.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00131839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.56 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.59 or 1.00212433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.29 or 0.00911421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.17 or 0.06555267 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

