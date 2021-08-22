Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading Up 5.4% This Week

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for $25.26 or 0.00051563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $94,438.65 and approximately $37,602.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00132056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00157764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.94 or 0.99952335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00928696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.46 or 0.06621436 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.