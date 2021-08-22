RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,131 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Exelon by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Exelon by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exelon by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 510,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

EXC opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

