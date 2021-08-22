RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 4.0% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.28% of Newmont worth $140,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.89. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.