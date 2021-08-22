RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 741,921 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,921 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.35% of Hanesbrands worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,876,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after acquiring an additional 35,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

