RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 3.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $128,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 87.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $794.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.46 and a 12-month high of $799.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $733.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

