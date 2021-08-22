RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 41,526 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,367,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,526 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for about 1.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.35% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $44,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,646,000 after buying an additional 175,368 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

