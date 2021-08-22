RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 8,268 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for approximately 1.7% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.28% of Gartner worth $58,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $302.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $312.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,901. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

