Ryo Currency Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $12,698.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.51 or 0.06513043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $657.01 or 0.01357370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.59 or 0.00371021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00135854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.90 or 0.00605134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00335111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00323316 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,031,221 coins and its circulating supply is 31,913,909 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

