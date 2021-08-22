SAFE DEAL Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,066.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $105,066.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 21% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003704 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00132056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00157764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,960.94 or 0.99952335 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00928696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.46 or 0.06621436 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 787,757 coins and its circulating supply is 760,615 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.