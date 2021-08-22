SAFE DEAL Trading Up 5.6% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $100,447.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00056570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00130665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00156501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,920.09 or 0.99659466 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.15 or 0.00912643 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.94 or 0.06557998 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 789,637 coins and its circulating supply is 762,495 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

