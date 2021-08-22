Safe Haven Reaches Market Cap of $14.98 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Safe Haven has a market cap of $14.98 million and $2.19 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.15 or 0.00857720 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

