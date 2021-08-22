SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $20.00 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00155930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,458.25 or 0.99938970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.00912350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.06608396 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.