SakeToken 24-Hour Volume Tops $13,292.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. SakeToken has a total market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $13,292.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0368 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.61 or 0.00803705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00101313 BTC.

About SakeToken

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,681,878 coins and its circulating supply is 100,259,938 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

