salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.06.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.21. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

