SALT Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $18.62 million and $24,188.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00813849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002112 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.