Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) vs. Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Financial Review

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualtrics International and Sapiens International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualtrics International $763.52 million 29.95 -$272.50 million ($0.64) -69.42 Sapiens International $382.90 million 4.01 $33.78 million $0.94 29.84

Sapiens International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualtrics International. Qualtrics International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Qualtrics International and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualtrics International N/A N/A -40.31% Sapiens International 8.95% 15.60% 8.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Qualtrics International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Qualtrics International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qualtrics International and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualtrics International 0 6 13 0 2.68 Sapiens International 1 1 2 0 2.25

Qualtrics International currently has a consensus target price of $48.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.91%. Sapiens International has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Sapiens International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Qualtrics International.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Qualtrics International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc. provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores. The company's customer experience products include digital customer experience software and voice of the customer software; and employee experience products include employee engagement software, 360-degree feedback and performance review software, and employee pulse survey software, as well as offers design experience software. Its brand experience management products include brand tracking software and advertising testing tools; product experience management products include pricing research software, market segmentation software, and concept testing tool. The company also provides experience management (XM) platform products, including XM Directory, Qualtrics iQ, and xFlow; platform security products; and survey tolls. It serves organizations in retail, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, B2B, government, media, airlines, and automotive industries worldwide. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah. Qualtrics International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SAP America, Inc.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

