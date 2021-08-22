Savix Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00011889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $394,459.62 and $1.11 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00014868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.75 or 0.00817235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 117,879 coins and its circulating supply is 66,172 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

