Scala 1-Day Volume Tops $2,432.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,491.89 or 0.99978667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00909830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.99 or 0.06620285 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.