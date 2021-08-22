SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $504.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $504.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.70 million. SeaWorld Entertainment reported sales of $106.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after buying an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,798,000 after buying an additional 89,423 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.