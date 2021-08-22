SEEN Price Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00006645 BTC on popular exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $2.32 million and $8,854.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

