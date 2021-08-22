Selfkey Hits Market Cap of $50.76 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $50.76 million and $24.95 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00056066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.00802456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,694,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

