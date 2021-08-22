Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.82.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.