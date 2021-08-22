SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $21.05 on Friday. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,970.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $952,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

