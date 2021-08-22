Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $13.20 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,462. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.81 and a 52 week high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

