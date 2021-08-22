Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $16.71 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $30.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,644.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

