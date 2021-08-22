Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Capitalization Hits $1.48 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $360,487.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00013292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00156656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,367.94 or 1.00031726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00911418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.27 or 0.06649635 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.