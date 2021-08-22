ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0005

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 5% against the dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $254,953.95 and $15.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00055978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00804137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00047407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002085 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars.

