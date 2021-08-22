Shivom (OMX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, Coinsuper and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.11 or 0.00822942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00103341 BTC.

Shivom Coin Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.