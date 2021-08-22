Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

LON MNZS traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 314 ($4.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 317.63. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The firm has a market cap of £288.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

