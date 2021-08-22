Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Grows By 15.3%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 936,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 357,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after purchasing an additional 396,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 631.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 230,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 198,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. Avient has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avient will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

