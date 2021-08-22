Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Rises By 15.0%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 35.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $496,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $153,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,445.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGFV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $3,266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

