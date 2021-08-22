Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Increases By 15.0%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 429.0 days.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

