Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0211

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Showcase has a market cap of $514,441.95 and approximately $538,000.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00157724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,379.64 or 1.00093402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.85 or 0.00913874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.11 or 0.06567755 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,373,271 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.