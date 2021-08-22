SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SIBN opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $1,283,938.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,106 shares of company stock worth $4,639,129 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,668 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $15,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

