SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $244.08 million and approximately $5.98 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00805807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

