SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $206.38 on Friday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $208.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.22. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SiTime will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,235 shares of company stock worth $6,562,892 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SiTime by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 65,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SiTime by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

