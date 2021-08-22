Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Skyworks Solutions worth $98,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.57.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

