Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 93,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 52,519 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 72,394 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

