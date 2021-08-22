SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $42.62 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,647 shares of company stock worth $152,706,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

