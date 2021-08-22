SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $421,911.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.32 or 0.06550911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.00 or 0.01366641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.00377338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00136341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.85 or 0.00617802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00338079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00325809 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

