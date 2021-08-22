SmartKey Market Capitalization Hits $28.99 Million (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartKey has a market cap of $28.99 million and approximately $977,615.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartKey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00810752 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00047357 BTC.

About SmartKey

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.