SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004864 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 91.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.