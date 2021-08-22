Solana Trading Up 38.8% This Week (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $21.11 billion and $961.88 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for $73.62 or 0.00148932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

About Solana

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 502,448,521 coins and its circulating supply is 286,733,521 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

