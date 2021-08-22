SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 98,934 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $107,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

SEDG opened at $269.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.36. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

