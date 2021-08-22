Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOLVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS SOLVY opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17. Solvay has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

