SONO Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One SONO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a market cap of $11,428.05 and $24.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SONO has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,837.67 or 1.00015300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00534820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.71 or 0.00924572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.25 or 0.00361739 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006445 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00069823 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004654 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

